St. Anthony Catholic Church leaders have recommend that students at that campus move to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus in Dubuque.
The church pastoral council this week recommended that Holy Family Catholic Schools transition the students in the St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program to the Kane Street campus rather than having a new school built at the church.
The recommendation now goes to Holy Family’s Board of Education, which meets on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Board members will consider the recommendation and discuss needed renovations and a timeline for the transition, according to a letter from church and system leaders.
Board Chairman Brian Kane said that while he can’t say for certain how the board will vote, he expects members to agree with the parish’s decision.
“I’m very pleased with the way this is turning out,” he said. “After getting input from everybody, including St. Anthony’s parishioners and other stakeholders who responded to the surveys, there’s a huge consensus to do what we’re about to do.”
Deciding factors
Earlier this year, system leaders sent letters to families and parishioners seeking feedback on the future of the St. Anthony Elementary School building across the street from the church.
A recently updated study showed that the building’s condition was deteriorating more quickly than officials previously realized. Holy Family officials wanted to know if families and the parish would support rebuilding the school or moving students to the Kane Street campus.
“Our facilities committee has studied it and said it would be unwise to put money into buildings that would only last five years, and I don’t even know if the St. Anthony-Our Lady building would last five years,” Kane said.
Of the 368 parishioners, school families and other stakeholders who responded to a survey, 72% preferred moving the students to the Wahlert/Mazzuchelli campus. Among respondents who identified solely as St. Anthony parishioners, 89% said they preferred that.
IIW also conducted a space study of the Kane Street campus and found that that property could “comfortably welcome Our Lady students and staff with adequate classrooms, facilities and parking available for all,” the letter states.
“With this information and the supporting data, St. Anthony’s pastoral council determined that building a new school on the church campus would not be good stewardship of parish resources or consistent with the will of parishioners,” the letter states.
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said system leaders can make some adjustments to the Kane Street campus so the Our Lady of Guadalupe students have their own elementary space. While the exact scope of renovations to accommodate those students has yet to be determined, they would not require any additions.
“That’s something that the board will take a look at and weigh in on, the level of adjustments,” Bormann said. “It can vary from very minimal to a bit more, but I would not use the word ‘extensive.’”
Bob Kalb, business manager at St. Anthony Catholic Church, declined to comment for this story.
Ongoing efforts
The recommendation to move Our Lady of Guadalupe students comes after system officials closed the English-based St. Anthony Elementary School program and Holy Ghost Elementary School at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Bormann said officials made clear during their strategic planning process last year that extensive renovations were needed at each of the system’s elementary sites.
Officials initially hoped they could keep the Our Lady of Guadalupe students at their current location, but the deterioration of the building across the street from the church was more substantial than expected.
“You get to a point where the return on your investment is no longer there, that it’s no longer good stewardship to put money into a building that is failing more rapidly than understood,” Bormann said.
Efforts to improve Dubuque’s other Catholic elementary schools are underway.
Church of the Resurrection leaders are working with Holy Family on plans to build a new school, though that is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
System officials also have talked with St. Columbkille Catholic Church officials about potential renovations at the parish’s elementary school, Bormann said.
While Holy Family operates the Dubuque Catholic elementary schools, the buildings are owned by the parishes in which they are located. That means decisions about whether to renovate or rebuild schools ultimately lie with the parishes.
Bormann noted that even churches without a school on-site still contribute a substantial amount of resources to Catholic education.
“When all parishes see that we’re being good stewards, then they feel that we’re doing right by them,” Bormann said.