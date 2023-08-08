Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa — The Asbury branch of the Dubuque County Library District will hold a free game party for all ages later this month.
“Level Up” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at the branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, according to an online announcement.
The event will feature puzzles and board games as well as the library’s Wii-U connected to a big screen.
Call 563-582-0008 for more information.
