Authorities say two men were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 20 west of Dubuque.
Philip B. Puetsch, 50, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries and Eric M. Clapham, 33, of Peosta, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Puetsch was stopped on North Cascade Road waiting to turn west on U.S. 20 at 1:26 p.m. when he was distracted by a vehicle turning onto North Cascade Road from the westbound lanes. Puetsch pulled into the eastbound lanes and his vehicle was struck by one driven by Clapham.
Puetsch was cited with failure to yield upon entering a roadway and violation of conditions of a restricted license.