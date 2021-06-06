Denise Ihrig joined Lovell Real Estate Group Keller Williams as a licensed real estate agent.
•
Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced the following new hires and promotions:
Zach Little, hired as project analyst.
Adrian Soto-Perez, hired as loan doc prep processor.
Bridget Coleman, hired as senior business systems administrator.
Eve Tejan, hired as small business banking assistant.
Brent Segvich, promoted to small-business underwriter.
Nicole Vickroy, promoted to portfolio manager I.
Robert Espinosa, promoted to portfolio manager I.
Arcacia Biggers, promoted to commercial banking assistant I.
Savilla Weaver, promoted to commercial banking assistant I.
Kelly Schneider, promoted to commercial banking assistant I.
Nicole Vanderheyden, promoted to customer care trainer.
Jen Hogue-Mercer, promoted to early talent and change manager.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced hiring:
Lindsey Gaunitz as staff accountant.
Tori Davison as administrative assistant III.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Dr. Theresa Hughes has earned the designation of S.T.R.I.D.E. Certified Compression Specialist for medical professionals who treat patients with edema, lymphedema or chronic wounds.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been recognized by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield with a Blue Distinction Center+ designation in the area of maternity care as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. The designation recognizes medical facilities nationwide that have been shown to deliver quality specialty care.
•
United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States announced the following appointments to its Board of Directors:
Becky Conlon, of Conlon Construction.
Lauren Czeshinski, of Cottingham & Butler.
TJ Wagner, of Kunkel & Associates.