A recently released report sheds light on the City of Dubuque’s use of tax-increment financing.
The annual urban renewal report for fiscal year 2022 states that the city generated $12,863,629 in TIF-related revenue while accruing $11,321,896 in related expenditures.
In total, the city has $121,148,691 in outstanding debt tied to its TIF districts, which includes internal loans and general obligation bonds the city has taken out using TIF dollars and tax rebates owed to businesses that developed in TIF districts.
Compared to two years prior, Dubuque’s investment in TIF has increased slightly. The city’s annual urban renewal report for fiscal year 2020 showed that the city had an outstanding debt of $116,725,196 tied to such districts.
Compared to other communities in Iowa, Dubuque maintained the fifth-highest outstanding debt tied to TIF in the state, according to the state’s fiscal year 2021 annual urban renewal report. The top four cities were Des Moines, Coralville, West Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Des Moines reported the highest amount of TIF outstanding debt at $614.7 million.
The City of Dubuque uses tax-increment financing to attract developers by promising to reinvest the additional property taxes generated by a parcel’s development for a period of time, either through direct tax rebates to the property owners or through paying for public infrastructure improvements.
The most recent Dubuque report, which is submitted to the state annually, contains the city’s tax-increment-financing data for the fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
City officials said tax-increment financing remains an essential tool for bringing new businesses and housing developments to the city without increasing residents’ property tax rates.
“It’s not taking away money that was intended for other purposes,” said Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director. “It’s using the increased value of that property generated by that development.”
The report states that about $11.8 million of revenue collected by the city in fiscal year 2022 from its TIF districts came directly from increases in property taxes generated by developments, while the remaining $1 million came from loan repayments, property tax replacement claims and generated interest.
On the expenses side, the city paid out $2,702,957 in rebates to businesses and developers, while the remaining $8,618,939 in expenditures came from paying off internal loans and general obligation bonds using TIF dollars, according to Jennifer Larson, the city’s director of finance and budget.
Thirty-five businesses received direct tax rebates as part of TIF-related development agreements.
Simmons Pet Food received $195,814 in fiscal year 2022 as part of a 10-year development agreement with the city. The pet food manufacturer is expected to receive a total of $3 million as part of its $80 million investment to open a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
A total of $253,743 was paid to Novelty Iron Works as part of its $27 million investment in renovating the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St. In total, the company is expected to receive nearly $2.8 million in TIF tax rebates for the project over a 10-year period. The Telegraph Herald was unable to reach company officials for comment.
In 2019, Dupaco Community Credit Union agreed to invest $38 million in renovating the Voices Building, 1000 Jackson St., into its new operations center. As part of a TIF agreement for the project, Dupaco is expected to receive nearly $3 million in rebates.
Dave Klavitter, senior vice president of marketing and public relations for Dupaco, said TIF support helped the company achieve its vision for the project.
“TIF helps ensure the Dupaco project of this magnitude best aligns with the community priorities of bringing back historic architecture,” he said. “It really speaks to Dubuque harnessing what makes it uniquely marketable.”
While the use of TIF continues to be backed by local businesses and city officials, some Iowa economic policy organizations have warned against its overuse.
Mike Owen, deputy director of Common Good Iowa, said tax-increment financing can benefit a community by bringing in development that wouldn’t happen without those incentives. However, he said cities can overuse TIF and provide the benefits to developments that would have happened without the additional tax support.
“It can essentially amount to a payout to that business,” he said. “It should be limited to specific projects and not just used as gravy for a developer.”
Connors argued that Dubuque’s use of TIF has greatly benefited the community. Since 1995, the city has used TIF dollars to support business developments that have created about 10,000 jobs in Dubuque, she said.
She also pointed to the Dubuque metropolitan area experiencing a 4.2% increase in population from 2010 to 2020, while other metros containing Sioux City and Waterloo only have seen population increases of 1% and 0.3%, respectively, in the same amount of time. The City of Dubuque’s population increased by 3.5% during that time frame.
“Dubuque is growing while many Iowa and Midwest communities are not,” Connors said. “Maintaining a population and workforce depends on having quality jobs available. TIF helps make that happen.”
(1) comment
Figures don't lie, but liars do figure.
