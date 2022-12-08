Simmons Pet Food
Buy Now

Simmons Pet Food is among the Dubuque businesses receiving tax-increment-financing incentives.

 Dave Kettering

A recently released report sheds light on the City of Dubuque’s use of tax-increment financing.

The annual urban renewal report for fiscal year 2022 states that the city generated $12,863,629 in TIF-related revenue while accruing $11,321,896 in related expenditures.

Tags

(1) comment

Who Knows
Who Knows

Figures don't lie, but liars do figure.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.