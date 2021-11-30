Five years on, Dubuque’s flood remediation program has assisted nearly 280 homes.
The Bee Branch Healthy Homes Resiliency Program, started in 2016, is set to conclude in June next year, but the program has already spent nearly $8.5 million on making improvements to 271 residential properties, with seven still to be finished.
The program was started after the city received a federal grant to improve flooding resiliency in the city. Through the program, homes in the city’s neighborhoods that are most impacted by heavy rainfall have seen numerous improvements to render them more resistant to flooding.
“We have a bluff that sheds water really quickly and can lead to flooding for a lot of homes in town,” said Alexis Steger, director of housing and community development for Dubuque. “This program helps the homes that were continuously flooding over and over again.”
Homes that applied for the program could receive a wide array of improvements, including structural repairs of damage caused by flooding and the installation of gutters and drains that prevent run-off into homes. The majority of the homes picked for the program are located in the city’s low-lying downtown and North End neighborhoods.
To date, the city has spent $1.5 million on interior repairs, $900,000 on repairing exterior concrete and $700,000 on sump pumps, drains and utility improvements.
“We have developed a pretty unique strategy that is shown to work,” Steger said. “We have seen zero incidents of flooding in basements that we finished.”
Russ Hibben’s home on Kaufmann Avenue regularly saw flooding in the basement during heavy rainfalls. Under the Healthy Homes program, he received a new furnace and air conditioner that were raised off-ground, along with a drain that diverted the water away from his basement.
“It’s pretty much taken care of the problem,” Hibben said. “I’m very happy with how it turned out.”
Water leaking into the basement was also an issue at Tracy Bisdorf’s home on Stafford Street. After applying for the Healthy Homes program, a new sump pump and gutters were installed.
“I’m very thankful for the program,” She said. “I don’t get very much, so it was really nice to have all this done for me.”
While the program has largely been deemed a success, Steger said there are still many homes that did not get addressed, and the grant money has all been spent. Nearly 300 homes received remediation under the program, however an additional 1,000 were identified as being at regular threat of flooding caused by heavy precipitation.
“We know there is a greater need, but the funding can only get to this many people,” Steger said. “There are people who did apply for the program who we won’t be able to help.”
For now, though, Steger said the city is focusing its efforts on improving the remaining homes approved for the program before the federal grant deadline expires in June.