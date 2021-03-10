As more COVID-19 vaccines become available in Dubuque County in the coming weeks, local medical staff will be able to receive a helping hand from Dubuque firefighters.
Members of the county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team have called on Dubuque Fire Department staff to learn to administer COVID-19 vaccines so they can assist with local distribution efforts. Most of the fire department staff have paramedic training, making them a perfect group to help give vaccines once supply increases, local health officials said.
“We have heard from the Iowa Department of Public Health that we could start seeing increases in four to eight weeks,” said Visiting Nurse Association Administrator Stacey Killian. “We want to make sure we’re prepared for when that happens. We don’t typically get a lot of notice.”
Four fire department members received their training Saturday at the county vaccination site in the former Younkers women’s store at Kennedy Mall, and more will receive their training soon. Dubuque Fire Department EMS supervisor Samuel Janecke said firefighters who received the training last week were paired with a VNA staffer to watch the vaccination process before performing it themselves.
He noted that fire department staff have been involved at the vaccination site in other capacities since it opened. At least one paramedic has been at the site every day to watch over patients during the required 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.
Janecke said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan contacted him last week to report that the first round of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had arrived and that the Visiting Nurse Association would be administering them that weekend.
“She asked if we have personnel available (to help administer vaccines),” Janecke said. “It was an opportunity for some of our personnel to learn the process so we’re better prepared when the supply catches up with the demand.”
As of Tuesday, 22,405 Dubuque County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,520 had been fully vaccinated. However, health experts have said they are optimistic that once more of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available, the number of fully vaccinated people will climb more rapidly.
Janecke said only the fire department’s paramedics and advanced EMTs are able to help administer vaccines under Iowa Code. However, 90% of Dubuque Fire Department staff fall into those categories.
“There’s only a couple of people in general that wouldn’t be able to help,” he said. “This is something that is in our scope of practice.”
Killian said many health providers also have signed up to help administer vaccines and that participating organizations must have a COVID-19 vaccine provider agreement in place. She said any other organizations with this agreement potentially could also join vaccination efforts.
“We’re always meeting and putting our heads together on what the community needs,” she said. “If you asked us nine months ago, we probably wouldn’t have even thought of (asking the fire department to help).”
Janecke said the rest of the fire department will likely be educated on parts of the vaccination process soon so they can help administer shots in the future.
Killian said knowing Dubuque Fire Department staffers can be called on to help at a vaccination site helps prepare providers for any change in the vaccine rollout.
“As we meet as a team to determine where the needs are and where we’re at, … I think it’s just good knowing we have this arsenal behind us that gives us so many tools to reach so many people quickly,” she said.
Janecke said health officials were informed that it will be several weeks before more Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available locally, meaning it may be a while before vaccine supply increases enough for the VNA to need extra hands.
However, the department will be ready when that call comes, he said.
“We are uniquely equipped to do this on short notice, to come up with medically-trained personnel that can set up pretty much anywhere,” he said.
Killian said VNA staff hope that not only will Johnson & Johnson doses increase in availability, but also the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well.
“We know what our capacity is each week, and we certainly can handle more than we’re getting,” she said.