Fifteen-year-old Dick Feller was a drummer in Dubuque’s Legionnaire’s Drum and Bugle Corps when he spotted 14-year-old Sharon Hoffman, who was a member of the color guard.
She, however, didn’t immediately notice him.
“Actually, I kind of liked his twin brother (Dan) first,” said Sharon Feller, now 70, of Dubuque. “But that didn’t last very long.”
Recommended for you
Their first date was a homecoming dance when they were sophomores at Wahlert High School. Dick, also now 70, was marching in the parade prior to the dance, while Sharon opted to skip it so she could get ready for that all-important first date.
“I was late,” Dick said. “I had to go home and change, and then pick up two other couples who were coming with us. And then I got stopped for speeding.”
But Sharon had no doubt Dick eventually would arrive.
“I knew he would be there,” she said.
Sharon said it was Dick’s smile that first drew her attention.
“That smile can light up a room,” she said.
Dick loved Sharon’s bubbly personality and the easy way she could talk to just about anybody.
“I was more of an introvert,” he said. “She was so extroverted. We just fit together really well.”
Dick proposed marriage just after he completed his junior year at Loras College, where he was majoring in medical technology. Sharon was working as a pharmacy technician at Finley Hospital.
“I had a one-year internship coming up, and I knew if we didn’t get married before that, I wouldn’t see her for a year,” Dick said. “If we got married, at least we could see each other at night.”
Dick bought the rings without telling Sharon and hid them behind a seat in his ‘72 Volkswagen Beetle. A few days later, he quickly had to retrieve them when his car had to be towed for repairs.
“I stuck them in a hat,” he said. “When I was going to propose, I had to go and get it. I’m sure she wondered why I needed that goofy hat.”
The couple married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sept. 8, 1973, and then drove Dick’s Beetle on a honeymoon to Colorado, where they visited the Coors Brewery in Golden.
“Sharon was 20 and I was 21,” Dick said. “She wasn’t even old enough to drink, but it was a fun trip.”
Both Dubuque natives, the couple set up their home back in their hometown where they raised four children: Bob, Julie Stran, Jenny Stankevitz and Jolynn Kilburg. They also have seven grandchildren.
Dick worked at Finley as a medical technologist for 13 years, then returned to school at Clarke College and got a degree in computer science. He began working at University of Dubuque, where he retired as the director of information services after 30 years.
Sharon stayed at home with the children until they were a bit older, then began working as an associate in some of Dubuque’s Catholic schools.
“I worked at Nativity, St. Anthony’s and Holy Ghost for probably over 20 years,” she said. “I loved working with the kindergarteners and first-graders. I loved all the kids, but the younger ones just stole my heart.”
Dick and Sharon enjoyed taking camping vacations with their children and graduated from a tent to a pop-up camper after a few years, which allowed them to travel longer distances to places such as Colorado and Canada.
Their daughter Julie remembers those trips fondly and also recalls how much her parents enjoyed them.
“Even after we kids were all gone, they still went camping,” she said.
Julie said her parents always demonstrated their love for each other, which she didn’t always appreciate.
“Whenever my dad came home from work, the first thing my mom would do was give him a kiss, every single day,” she said. “When I was younger, it grossed me out. But now I see the example they set, and it’s what I wanted, too.”
As longtime members of Church of the Nativity, Dick and Sharon always have been involved with both church and school activities.
“I’m the president of our St. Vincent de Paul conference at Nativity,” Dick said. “Through the years we were involved with the booster club and all of the organizations. If it was going on at Nativity, we were a part of it, especially when the kids were in school.”
Julie said her parents enjoy spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren.
“My son used to go to their house after school,” she said. “He’s in high school now, so not as much. But my 23-year-old daughter loves to go to their house. I think she visits them more than she visits us.”
But that’s OK with Julie, who appreciates her parents’ deep love of those around them.
“The sacrifices they made to raise their family were amazing,” she said. “I only remember having a babysitter maybe one or two times. They were dedicated to their family. They’re a really good example of what a good marriage should be.”
The Fellers do enjoy an occasional meal out with friends, and Julie said they like browsing local thrift stores. At home, their Yorkie, Angel, keeps them entertained.
Dick and Sharon will celebrate their golden anniversary at the end of the summer with a Mass at Nativity and perhaps a brunch with all of their children and grandchildren, some of whom live in Ohio and Minnesota.
“We didn’t want a big party,” Sharon said. “It will just be nice to have them all here.”
The couple agree that their strong faith, which was passed down to them from their parents, has played a major role in their long marriage.
“I think the main thing is we love the Lord,” Dick said. “We go to church together. We go every day through the week when we can.”
“Love and respect, that’s the main thing,” Sharon added. “We spat here and there, but that’s normal.”
Sharon celebrated her 70th birthday in January, almost exactly nine months after Dick’s 70th birthday.
“I like to say that when I was born, I put in my order,” Dick said. “And nine months later, Sharon was born.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.