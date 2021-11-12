A mystery novel by a former local university official had an area community buzzing 35 years ago.
Warren Carrier’s book, “Death of a Chancellor,” seemed to include some familiar characters and locations, according to residents of Platteville, Wis. Carrier had served as chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville from 1975 to 1982.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the book in its Nov. 9, 1986, edition.
WHODUNIT STIRS UP PLATTEVILLE
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A murder mystery written by a former University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor had residents here abuzz about similarities between townspeople and the fictional characters.
Many Platteville residents maintain that the novel’s setting, Silvertown, Wis., is actually Platteville, and that author Warren Carrier, who resigned in 1982 after seven years as university chancellor, is parodying local residents and university staff in his work, “Death of a Chancellor.”
“I really think he was using quite a bit of Platteville as the local scene and a lot of its people,” said Phil Buchanan, former UW-P director of public information. “In many cases, he left enough of the personality that people were able to figure it out.”
Paul Ipsen, UW-P alumni relations director, was more scathing in his evaluation.
“The most fun — indeed, the only fun — in reading the book is trying to figure out who is patterned after whom,” he said.
The whodunit, published earlier this year by Dodd, Mead & Co., opens with the death of Chancellor William Train at his university office one Saturday morning. Local attorney Sean Fogarty, a friend of the Trains and narrator, takes on the role of detective to help Train’s widow, Hannah.
Those who claim that Platteville is really the setting, cite the fictional community’s name, Silvertown. “Plata” in Spanish means silver, and “ville” refers to town.
Carrier describes Silvertown as having “a population of 10,000 (not counting 5,000 students) and ... the largest town in the area.” He writes further that “our streets appear to have been laid out by an intoxicated logger, driving home late at night through a blinding snowstorm.”
But what really has Platteville residents going are the characters. They see numerous similarities.
One comparison being tossed about is that fictional detective Fogarty is really Platteville attorney Don Fitzgerald, also with an Irish name and a good friend of the Carriers.
Some believe that Train — described as tough, respected, warm, witty and a bright intellectual — is Carrier himself.
Buchanan believes Carrier was presenting an idealized portrait of chancellors in general.
Carrier, for his part, denies that the book is based on Platteville or the university, although he acknowledges that he was influenced by his experiences as UW-P chancellor.
“The book has a number of stock characters in it you can find in a university or small town anywhere,” said Carrier, who has retired to Galveston, Texas. “But there is no one character in the book who is a real person anywhere, although there are some composites.”