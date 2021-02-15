DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Lafayette County.
Freylin C. Medina-Rodriguez, 31, of Darlington, received minor injuries in the crash, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Medina-Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jefry D. Borjas-Gutierrez, 22, of Platteville. Borjas-Gutierrez was traveling east on Wisconsin 81 at 2:21 p.m. in Lamont Township when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. Borjas-Gutierrez was uninjured. Borjas-Gutierrez was cited with operating while suspended, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain control.
Yefrin Velasquez-Argueta, 17, of Darlington, who came to give them a ride, was cited with operating without a valid driver’s license.