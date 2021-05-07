Dubuque County Fair Association’s Annual Flower Frenzy
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Creative Arts Building, 14569 Old Highway Road
4 to 7 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Variety of hanging baskets, planters, potted plants and vegetables will be available for purchase. Free to browse.
Midwest Pride in Your Ride Truck & Tractor ShowToday and Saturday, Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, Iowa
8 a.m. today to 6 p.m. Saturday. Truck and tractor displays, truck pulls, live auction, semi drag racing, vendor displays and children’s activities. Admission: $10 for all those 13 and older.
MVRA Heritage Trail Run 5K/10K
Saturday, Heritage Trail Durango Trailhead, Durango, Iowa.
8 a.m. The whole family is invited to the Mississippi Valley Running Association Heritage Trail Run. Special children’s rate for the 5K and 10K, as well as a free, 0.15-mile children’s race (at 7:40 a.m.) for ages 6 and younger. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age division. Cost: $40 MVRA member; $45 nonmember; $10 children 14 and younger. More information: mvradubuque.com.
Annual Order of the Arrow Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast
Sunday, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s drive-thru breakfast event will include four freshly made pancakes, four sausages, scrambled eggs, milk and juice. Proceeds help support the service projects and activities for the local Arrowmen of the Timmeu Lodge 74. Cost: $10 per breakfast. Admission to the park will be waived.