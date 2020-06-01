Dubuque County polling sites have been limited for Tuesday’s primary election due to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The usual 35 polling sites have been reduced to nine sites across the county, according to a press release from Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The release states that there may be lines for voting because of a limited amount of election workers at polling sites.
All registered voters received a postcard with their polling location.
The information can also be found by visiting dubuquecounty.org/533/Sample-Ballots
Voters may still vote early by casting a curb-side, in-person ballot at the Election Annex, 75 Locust St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Identification is required to vote in all elections. New voters will be required to show proof of identity and residence.
Dubuque County elections officials state that an Iowa driver’s license with a current address is the best form of identification. Other proofs of residence can include a residential lease property tax statement, utility bills and paychecks. Other forms of identification may include an out-of-state driver’s license, an employee identification card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military identification card or a college identification card.