The number of marriage applications filed in Dubuque County went up in 2021 after taking a dip in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 594 marriages were recorded in 2021, up from 545 in 2020, according to data from the Dubuque County Recorder’s Office. That represents a 9% increase.
Data from the recorder’s office also indicates that Dubuque County couples took out 612 marriage applications last year, an 8% increase from 2020, which saw 565 marriage applications.
County Recorder John Murphy said the difference between the two figures is due to people taking out their marriage applications and not making them official later.
Murphy said the recorder’s office noted a drop in marriages at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the numbers have since rebounded and remained steady.
“We definitely saw a slowdown with people pushing things off that initial summer,” he said. “But people don’t want to push off getting married for multiple years.”
The total number of marriage applications in 2021 still is lower than a majority of pre-pandemic years in the past decade. The average number of marriage applications in the county from 2011 to 2019 was 752.
That average includes a particularly large number of marriage applications in 2013, which saw 1,067 applications. Murphy said that year was an outlier and that he wasn’t sure of the reason for the jump, as it was before he came to the recorder’s office.
With the exception of 2020, annual county marriage applications have hovered between 600 and 650 since 2017, in a similar range as the 2021 total.
Murphy said one big pandemic-related change in his office is that couples no longer have to wait three days between requesting their marriage application and picking it up. They still must wait three days between applying to get married and holding the wedding.
He also noted that he has seen more couples decide to legally get married and push off a bigger celebration amid the pandemic.
Local bridal boutiques reported a swing back into normalcy in wedding celebrations during 2021 and anticipate things looking up this year, as well.
“Weddings are definitely on the rise from the pandemic,” said Sherrie Thole-Keating, owner of Cheryl-Ann Bridals & Tuxedos in Dubuque.
She said she still is seeing more small weddings since the pandemic started, but she also has heard of couples with large families planning to invite hundreds of guests.
Thole-Keating said some couples still are scheduling wedding dates out far in advance, while others are not.
“We will get, in the same day, somebody’s wedding that is in three weeks and somebody whose wedding is in October 2023,” she said.
She advised brides to plan early, however, as ongoing shipping delays could affect a dress order if it is made too close to the wedding date.
“We got smarter about stocking more gowns,” Thole-Keating said. “We’ve seen an increase in people buying off the rack. They feel more secure about buying off the rack, saying, ‘It’s here, it fits me, done.’ Then they also save money on shipping.”
Katelyn Soat, owner of All in One Bridal in Dubuque, said many weddings her business did last year were smaller at first, but those gave way to larger celebrations as the year went on.
“When you talk to brides, they are going on with the full, traditional wedding at this point,” she said.
Her business already has 76 weddings booked for this year to provide photography, videography and DJ services.
“Brides are pounding down the door trying to get appointments,” Soat said.
Thole-Keating said she anticipates couples will continue to move forward with their wedding celebrations this year, no matter if big or small.
“It’s fun for us, and it’s fun for me, to work with one bride who’s planning a big, traditional wedding and another bride who says they’re going to hike up in the mountains in Colorado and that’s the wedding,” she said. “I think they’re finding a way to beat COVID. It’s here, and we can’t ignore it, but it’s also not stopping people from fulfilling their dreams.”