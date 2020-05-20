Dubuque County families will have the chance to get their hands dirty and plant what could be their first home gardens on Friday, May 22.
Dubuque County Food Policy Council members are planning a communitywide plant day that abides by state social distancing guidelines.
As they worked out the logistics of holding an event during the COVID-19 pandemic, council members decided to hand out 1,000 seed kits and let people share their planting experiences virtually.
“This is a great opportunity for families to get together and do something so simple as planting seeds,” said Michaela Freiburger, council chairwoman. “This is also trying to address a need in our community. We have a lot of food-insecure residents.”
On Thursday, May 21, the council will pass out parsley and lettuce kits at locations throughout the county for free to anyone interested in growing their own vegetables.
Kits will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m in Dubuque at Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.; Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road; and Romper Stompers Childcare Center, 2307 Central Ave. They also will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Peosta Elementary School, Epworth Elementary School and Drexler Middle/Intermediate School in Farley.
Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted and a food council member, said 250 of the kits also will be delivered to Marshallese residents.
“With our mission of connecting kids to real food, a big component is connecting kids to where food originates from, which is the seed,” Sanger said. “While we can’t plant together as a community, the Dubuque (County) Food Policy Council thought it was a great idea to get the community together (virtually).”
On Friday, the council is asking families to snap photos or take videos of themselves planting their seeds and post them on Facebook and include the word #Dbqplantday.
“We are hoping it turns into an annual event,” Freiburger said. “When you have a community event, we find communities build resiliency as well as continue to build for future efforts. Dubuque County has tried to lead the way as best we can. This is an opportunity to really show the impact it can have.”
Food policy council member and master gardener Rich Henderson said he is excited to see families across the county learn more about gardening and all of the positive impacts it can have after participating in the Great Plant Day.
“When you grow your own food, you know exactly what you’ve got,” he said. “When you have your own garden, you are going to know what’s going into the soil. That’s a really big benefit right there on its own.”