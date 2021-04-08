BELLEVUE, Iowa — Two major roads that run through the city of Bellevue are slated for upgrades in 2022.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials are planning to repave stretches of U.S. 52 and Iowa 62 through town and replace existing sidewalks along the roads to ensure they meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth discussed the projects with City Council members during a meeting this week. She said the two state-funded projects are separate but will occur simultaneously.
Council members said they were appreciative of the efforts to repave the two highways.
“(U.S.) 52 is a mess through town,” Council Member Tom Roth said. “It’s not good.”
Existing sidewalks will be replaced with ones that are at least 5 feet wide in most locations. New driveway approaches and curb ramps also will be installed.
Skrivseth said property owners along the affected portions of the roads have been notified of the project and will be asked to sign a temporary easement allowing contractors to step onto their property or set down equipment there. The sidewalks will not extend onto private property, and the project will be completed at no cost to landowners or the city.
The sidewalk replacement is part of a long-term Iowa DOT project to help cities with fewer than 5,000 residents located along highways make their sidewalks ADA-compliant. Mike Ross, ADA design coordinator for the Iowa DOT, said the agency has replaced sidewalks in nearly 100 small communities since 2012.
Ross said repaving the highways and replacing the sidewalks simultaneously will minimize disturbance for Bellevue property owners.
“We like to try to tie those projects together when we can so we disrupt the public one time and not over multiple years,” he said.
Ross said the work is expected to take one construction season, beginning in early summer of 2022 and concluding by fall.