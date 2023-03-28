A statewide drill this week could help prepare local residents for a scenario that played out 35 years ago this spring.
Communities throughout Iowa will hold the annual statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.
“It’s a good time to practice your shelter-in-place plans,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County’s emergency management director.
This year marks a local tornado anniversary.
Tornadoes in May 1988 caused $800,000 damage in Dubuque County — with one storm wrecking parts of a local shopping mall on Mother’s Day.
The drill is part of Iowa’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, five days set aside to focus on severe thunderstorms, weather warnings, tornadoes, family preparedness and flash flooding.
Zach Uttech, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, said residents should use the awareness week to review their preparations for severe storms.
“We tell people to have a plan in place before the day of severe weather,” Uttech said. “Have a plan at home and at work. Know what ways you can receive (weather) information and where is the best place to take shelter.”
The timing for the week seems apt. The weather service forecast calls for an increasing risk for severe storms for the Dubuque area Friday, March 31.
Here are four facts about local severe weather:
DUBUQUE COUNTY RECORDED 30 TORNADOES IN 7 DECADES
State officials have tracked the numbers of tornadoes in Iowa since 1950.
Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist, said 30 tornadoes have either formed in Dubuque County or crossed into the county during the past 73 years.
Iowa recorded 42 tornadoes in 2022 but none in Dubuque County. There were 114 tornadoes statewide in 2021, including twisters near Bernard and Epworth.
A TWISTER ONCE DAMAGED A DUBUQUE MALL ON MOTHER’S DAY
One of Dubuque’s most-memorable tornado incidents occurred 35 years ago this May.
It was at about 4 p.m. on May 8, 1988, when a funnel cloud bounced over a hill near Dubuque’s Century Plaza and traveled east toward Kennedy Mall.
As many as 5,000 people were shopping in the mall when the twister passed over.
No one was injured, but the storm damaged the roofs of two stores while shattering glass at the mall’s northwest entrance and breaking a skylight at the center of the mall.
Four tornadoes officially touched down in Dubuque County that day, including twisters in Dyersville, near Dubuque Regional Airport and south of Peosta.
The storms caused about $800,000 damage in Dubuque County.
DUBUQUE ONCE RECEIVED A SUMMER’S WORTH OF RAIN IN ONE NIGHT
“Flash flooding is definitely a concern in your part of the state,” Uttech said, noting the area’s hilly topography.
Record rainfall during the overnight hours of July 28-29, 2011, triggered extensive flash flooding in Dubuque and surrounding communities that killed two people, closed streets, damaged buildings and prompted evacuations and water rescues.
A summer’s worth of rain fell in one night during a continuing parade of storms, triggering flash flooding. Dubuque averages 12.4 inches of rain during June, July and August combined. On this night, areas around Dubuque received as much as 15 inches in about 12 hours. Dubuque Regional Airport set a 24-hour record for rainfall with 10.62 inches.
THERE WASN’T MUCH SEVERE WEATHER LAST YEAR
The Dubuque area experienced only sporadic severe weather events during spring and summer of 2022.
“It was a quieter severe weather year,” Glisan said.
Glisan said that the lack of severe storms reflected the continuation of another regional weather phenomenon.
“It goes hand-in-hand with the expansion and intensification of drought across the state,” he said.
Fewer thunderstorms mean less severe activity.
That trend could change this spring, as the region has experienced a wet winter.
The weather service precipitation outlook for April through June suggests a slight probability for above-normal precipitation amounts for eastern Iowa.
“That can suggest more thunderstorms, which would mean a higher probability for more severe weather,” Glisan said.
