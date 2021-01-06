The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Saphire A. Lanhart, 24, of 2160 Elm St., No. 202, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Main Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Michael C.A. Mann, 31, of 450 Main St., No. 501, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Main Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging violation of parole.
- Kendall V. Sheth, 44, of 3704 Pennsylvania Ave., No. B-19, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody and probation violation. Court documents obtained Tuesday state that Sheth did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 5.
- Krystal L.J. Harmening, 32, of 419 Rhomberg Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $905 between 12:01 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday at her residence.
- Portzen Construction, 205 Stone Valley Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $2,700 between 5 p.m. Dec. 28 and 1 p.m. Dec. 29 from a construction site in rural Dubuque.