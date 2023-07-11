Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MILES, Iowa – A car and truck show and a tractor show are included in this weekend’s 47th annual Great River Thresher Days.
The annual event will be held Friday through Sunday, July 14 to 16, at 99 Centennial St., Miles.
Admission is free.
Friday events include a parade in Miles at 6:30 p.m. and “Farmer Olympics,” a farm-themed obstacle course, at 7:15 p.m.
The car and truck classic drive-in event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A tractor show begins at the same time.
An open cattle show on Sunday begins with check-in from 10 a.m. to noon and the show beginning at 1 p.m. Entry is $30 per head. A horse show begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Other activities during the weekend include steam- and horse-powered threshing demonstrations, a sawmill demonstration and a pedal pull.
