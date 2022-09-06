A Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist will deliver the keynote address at this month’s United Nations International Day of Peace festival in Dubuque.
Jody Williams will present “Climate Injustice from Ecuador to NYC to DBQ” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Alumni Campus Center at Loras College, according to a press release.
Williams received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for her work banning and clearing anti-personnel mines.
The festival includes a variety of events around Dubuque, including:
Sept. 17, noon to 1 p.m., Solidarity Walk to Support Refugees, Loras College to University of Dubuque to Clarke University. Participation is free, but donations will be accepted at the start of the walk, or by donating online at facebook.com/DforRC.
Sept. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., This is How we BBQ in DBQ, Kehl Center at Clarke University.
Sept. 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., The Meskwaki Nation, on Zoom, cost is $10, register and pre-pay by Sept. 14 at shalomretreats.org.
Sept. 21, 5 to 6 p.m., Prairie Walk hosted by Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board, Proving Grounds Trail, 10616 John Deere Road.
Sept. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sacred Land-Wild Church, Fall Equinox, Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis.
Sept. 24, noon to 1 p.m., Coalition for Nonviolence rally, details to come at facebook.com/DBQCNV.
Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marshallese Cultural (Manit) Day (Lutok Kobban Alele), Jackson Park.
Sept. 24, 7 to 9 p.m., Historic District Coffee House, Lacy Mansion south porch, 1640 Main St.
Sept. 25, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Lighting the Lantern, Facebook Live fundraising event for the Presentation Lantern Center. Ticketholders will receive a Zoom link for additional interaction. Cost is $90 or a “table” for $725. Visit TheLanternCenter.org or call 563-557-7134 for more information.
