Five Flags Civic Center Commission members this week offered mixed opinions on a new proposal to put more than $25 million into rehabilitating the center without expanding its footprint or seating capacity.
During a commission meeting, City Manager Mike Van Milligen discussed the proposal to invest at least $25.8 million into the facility to address a variety of needs and deficiencies.
Some commission members said the idea was the best direction for the city to take following years of discussion but no action toward a more ambitious project.
“I just think we have to be realistic,” said Rod Bakke, chair of the commission. “I believe Mike’s proposal does fit a great deal of the criteria that I have personally looked for.”
However, others found the proposal to be too conservative and suggested that a larger project that expands the arena space would better benefit the community.
“It still isn’t addressing some of the movement around and inside the arena,” said Commission member Brenda Christner.
The city’s new proposal harkens back to a scenario first presented in 2018 that would involve making renovations to Five Flags to address several deficiencies, including aging equipment, a leaking roof and outdated seating.
Four years ago, that scope of work was estimated to cost $18.6 million, though costs likely have climbed since. Additionally, other issues at Five Flags have emerged since then and also need to be addressed.
City officials suggest a limited renovation be pursued again, with the bulk of the work being conducted in a two-year period, while another 13 years would be spent making smaller improvements through capital improvement projects.
The new scenario was proposed partly because funding it wouldn’t require voter approval through a referendum.
Instead, Van Milligen said the city would utilize $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already reserved for improvements at Five Flags, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity reserved for building a parking ramp as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF.
This week, City Council members approved amending that development agreement to postpone the construction of the ramp until nearby parking capacity reaches 85%.
With the parking ramp on hold for the foreseeable future, Van Milligen said the city can invest those funds into Five Flags.
Historically, Civic Center Commission members have consistently called for the city to make a large investment in Five Flags, including supporting the most recent proposal to spend more than $90 million for a project that included the demolition of the existing center and the construction of a larger facility that could seat about 6,400 and expand across West Fifth Street, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
However, in March, City Council members voted to not pursue that project, determining it to be too expensive.
This week, Commission Member Bryce Parks said he still hopes the city can pursue a project that goes beyond a limited renovation of the existing facility. He suggested the city devote an additional $10 million to the new proposal in order to open up the north wall of Five Flags to create new outdoor event space that connects with the arena, an idea previously suggested by now-former Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook.
That additional $10 million would require voter approval through a referendum in order to be secured.
“I think that possibility is much more palatable,” Parks said. “It makes it not just more solvent, but it also makes it a model for other communities to follow.”
Christner said the limited renovation scenario does not address the current need to add more bathrooms at Five Flags or make it easier to navigate for patrons.
On the other hand, Commission Member McKenzie Blau said she is doubtful that the city could successfully move forward with any referendum.
“I think COVID completely took the steam out of our sails,” she said, later indicating her support for the new limited renovation proposal. “I think it’s great, though it’s obviously not everything that we wanted.”
Van Milligen stressed that the city does not need to strictly follow the scenario laid out in 2018. If the City Council chooses to move forward with simply spending the $24 million the city has at hand on Five Flags the details of the renovation will be revisited. He added that the Civic Center Commission would be able to recommend what renovations should be prioritized.
“Should the council say that is our budget for the project, we would then determine what we would buy for that budget,” Van Milligen said. “It’s not set in stone.”
City Council members will further discuss the proposal during a work session on Dec. 5.
