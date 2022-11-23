Five Flags Civic Center Commission members this week offered mixed opinions on a new proposal to put more than $25 million into rehabilitating the center without expanding its footprint or seating capacity.

During a commission meeting, City Manager Mike Van Milligen discussed the proposal to invest at least $25.8 million into the facility to address a variety of needs and deficiencies.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.