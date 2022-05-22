A pair of 2022 graduates from Hempstead High School in Dubuque have collectively donated blood, plasma or platelets nearly 30 times and recently were recognized for their efforts.
Brooklyn Rhoads and Zoe Schultz, both 18, were awarded the ImpactLife Student Impact Award for their blood donation efforts throughout high school. ImpactLife is a nonprofit that provides blood services to hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.
The award requires that recipients make a donation at least six times, but Rhoads and Schultz each donated 14 times throughout high school.
“I originally did it to find out my blood type and get out of class,” Rhoads said. “I kept doing it because I like to help people, and I just know it’s a good thing to do.”
Rhoads and Schultz both started donating blood as soon as they legally were able at age 16, with parental consent.
Schultz had just turned 16 when she heard that Hempstead was holding a blood drive. Though she was scared of needles, she decided to give it a try.
“I knew it was for a good cause, and I thought to myself that it sounded interesting,” she said. “I told myself, ‘Why not?’”
Both Schultz and Rhoads found their first blood donation to be a nerve-racking experience, but they found it easier and easier with each donation.
Rhoads said she particularly was motivated to keep donating after being told she possesses a universal blood type, AB-, found in less than 1% of the U.S. population, according to American Red Cross.
“I really think that it’s just a little thing that can go a long way and help people,” Rhoads said. “It’s something that I can do to help that can go a long way.”
Schultz said she was motivated to keep donating blood because she knows there is a continual need for it. American Red Cross estimates that about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. for medical care.
“I heard that donating blood one time can save up to three lives, and that motivated me to see how many donations I could make,” Schultz said. “It made me feel really good to help out my community.”
Rhoads and Schultz plan to continue giving blood after high school, and both intend to pursue educations in the medical field.
Rhoads will attend Kirkwood Community College with plans to become a diagnostic assistant, while Schultz will attend Clarke University to study nursing and psychology.
Both hope their devotion to blood donation can motivate others their age to consider donating.
“I understand that a lot of them might feel scared at first,” Schultz said. “Once you get past the initial needle poke, it’s really great.”
