Dubuque Regional Airport hosts an aircraft viewing event this weekend.

The event allows participants to view some of the aircraft included in the 36th annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular July 3 and will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

