Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions is offering a fly-fishing course in Manchester.
“Introduction to Fly Fishing” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the Manchester State Trout Hatchery, 22693 205th Ave.
Taught by award-winning fisherman Mike Jacobs, the course is designed to introduce novice anglers to fly-fishing basics, including background, set-up and assembly, knots, flies, casting and choosing where to fish.
The cost is $105. A fly rod will be furnished. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
Visit nicc.edu/solutions for more information or to register.