CASCADE, Iowa — The Iowa chapter of the National International Harvester Collectors Club, also known as the Red Power Club, held its 30th anniversary meeting and celebration at Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade earlier this month.
The Iowa chapter has 382 members, with around 7,000 in the national organization. Iowa is one of 45 chapters worldwide, which includes two chapters in Canada, one in Sweden and one in the United Kingdom.
“We promote the older farm tractors, restoring and displaying them,” said Bob Gehring, president of the Iowa chapter. “One of our purposes is doing shows to make money for scholarships and 4-H grants. We provide up to $15,000 a year for these two programs.”
Around a dozen members of the Iowa chapter are from the Cascade area, primarily the Bruns and Kies families. Like most members, they have a love for the International Harvester brand their parents farmed with, often across more than one generation.
Cascade member James Bruns said the club is a great community for socializing and sharing tips on their shared passion.
Gehring said the Iowa chapter hitting the 30-year milestone is a big deal and the organization owes its survival to the social bonds among its members.
According to Gehring, one of the chapter’s goals right now is to recruit younger members to help the club’s continued survival.
Anyone interested in joining the club can fill out an application at ihccia.net.
