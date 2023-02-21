The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of last year likely had an even bigger impact on bald eagles than migrating and domestic birds, according to recently released studies.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ annual, statewide status report for bald eagles for 2022 found that nesting success rates of the recovered raptor were lower than in any of the prior 12 years the study has been conducted. Despite having confirmed few cases of the 2022 bird flu in the eagle, the nesting year results have DNR officials convinced that the novel strain caused much of the damage.
Wildlife leaders are anxiously watching the annual return migration of waterfowl north and seeing signs of the flu returning with it, but they expressed some hope that eagles and other birds could have developed a resistance since the flu’s peak spread last spring.
Recommended for you
Iowa State Wildlife Veterinarian Rachel Ruden presented to the Iowa House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee recently, where she reported that only 42% of nests surveyed as part of the DNR’s annual survey were successful last year, meaning an eaglet hatched and was fledged from the nest.
“That was more than a 25% decrease from the five-year average,” Ruden told the Telegraph Herald on Monday. “It was the first time it was below 50% since the start of that survey, which has been at least 12 years ago.”
The nest survey, conducted after eaglets are fledged in the summer, is compared to an annual bald eagle count program each January to track eagle populations. In January 2022, the population survey found a record number of bald eagles in Iowa just before the bird flu strain hit.
Ruden said eagles and other raptors are particularly susceptible to avian-borne pathogens due to the role they play in the ecosystem — of both predator and scavenger.
“They eat things that are dead and dying but also (hunt prey), especially waterfowl,” she said. “So, they have an opportunity to get exposed at a higher likelihood than most other raptors.”
Ruden said that role also makes them particularly important to the overall ecosystem.
DNR staff officially confirmed only four cases of bird flu in bald eagles last year because getting birds or carcasses in good enough shape to analyze is rare and difficult, according to Ruden.
None of those were in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties. The nearest was in Allamakee County.
Dubuque County Conservation Department Director Brian Preston said he also did not know of any cases in the county. But his crews were cautious about the influenza last year, even opting to not band the pair of falcons that nested at the Dubuque County Courthouse for the first time in many years.
“There’s a loss of data, but you don’t want to take the risk of spreading the disease,” he said. “It’s a concern. A lot of our birds are struggling.”
The Mississippi River and its nearby tributaries are some of the main nesting territories for both waterfowl and bald eagles.
Ruden said the first groups of geese have started to arrive in the area after wintering in South America. Some of those have been confirmed to have the influenza. And bald eagles have been seen eating goose carcasses.
But, she said, she has received no calls of mysterious bald eagle deaths. That could be a good sign.
“This might point toward eagles gaining protective immunity in the intervening months,” Ruden said. “We might have some of that resiliency in our waterfowl population as well, so might not see as much of a magnitude this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.