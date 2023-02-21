02202023-iowaeagles-sg.JPG
A bald eagle catches a fish below Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque earlier this winter. Iowa conservation officials are concerned about the impact that avian flu has had on the bald eagle population.

 Stephen Gassman

The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of last year likely had an even bigger impact on bald eagles than migrating and domestic birds, according to recently released studies.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ annual, statewide status report for bald eagles for 2022 found that nesting success rates of the recovered raptor were lower than in any of the prior 12 years the study has been conducted. Despite having confirmed few cases of the 2022 bird flu in the eagle, the nesting year results have DNR officials convinced that the novel strain caused much of the damage.

