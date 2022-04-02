MANCHESTER, Iowa — A monthslong process recently ended as Manchester City Council members approved a budget for the coming fiscal year just ahead of the state’s deadline.
The budget includes a tax levy rate increase to $15.75 per $1,000 in valuation, up from $15.58 last year, but what homeowners will actually pay is expected to decrease thanks to the rollback rate.
For a residential property valued at $100,000 with a rollback at 54.1%, the taxable value is $54,130. With the $15.74 levy rate, the gross city tax comes to $852.38, according to the city’s calculations.
Last year with the rollback at 56.4%, the same property would have a taxable value of $56,409, and with the previous $15.57 levy rate, the gross tax was $878.72.
For taxes levied on properties, the city is expecting to take in $3,309,897 in fiscal year 2023, up from the re-estimated $3,213,377 figure for the current fiscal year.
Overall, the city is positioned to bring in $14,047,281 in total revenue next year, down from $19,953,545 this current fiscal year.
The bulk of the difference is found in the “miscellaneous” and “other financing sources” categories, which is primarily due to the bonds the city took for capital improvement projects last year. Given how municipal finance regulations are governed, incoming bonds have to be classified as income, which can distort the year-over-year comparisons.
While property taxes are considered a more consistent revenue stream, items such as sales tax can vary, and it is yet to be seen if people will be pinching more pennies as gas and other commodities continue to rise.
In summary, the total government activities expenditures will decrease to $9,454,459, compared to last year’s $11,040,768.
“It’s a lot of work (and) it’s a lot of planning for what we think will happen in the next year,” City Council Member Dean Sherman said of the process. “And we know when we approve the budget that we will probably have to change it.”
City Manager Tim Vick echoed the sentiment, stating city staff attempts to create a road map for the next 18 months, but given that there is no crystal ball, it is a given that there will be deviations.
“Things do change. Natural disasters occur. Inflation is happing,” Vick said.
Another curveball is construction project timing. Given the budget cycle starts July 1 and runs until June 30, most major projects taking place in the middle of more favorable summer weather end up splitting fiscal years. Recent supply-chain disruptions added another variable to the mix.
“To figure out how much we’re going to spend on a construction project and in which month it will end up carrying over, it’s a bit of a guessing game,” Vick said.
The budget for the coming fiscal year was passed unanimously. No residents spoke during the public hearing.