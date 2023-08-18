Pam Tillis and Angela Meyer at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Today, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
8 p.m. Actress and musician Pam Tillis is joined by Angela Meyer in an outdoor concert at Maquoketa’s Codfish Hollow barn venue. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: $30 per person. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/38xyukxz. More information: codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Grant County Fair
Today through Sunday, Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis.
Gates open at 9 a.m. The fair’s closing weekend will feature races, a truck and tractor pull, livestock exhibitions and a “Night of Destruction” at 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 per person ages 9 and over; free for ages 8 and under. Season passes are $10. More information: funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov.
Cascade Hometown Days
All weekend, Riverview Park (and other sites), Cascade, Iowa
Today, from 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy a free community meal. Kids activities, a dance performance and live music ongoing until 11 p.m. At 8 a.m. Saturday, a 5K road race begins at Ohnward Bank. A grass volleyball tournament also begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. An 11 a.m. Saturday parade will be followed by a bevy of events, including a car show, kids activities, live music and games. Entertainment in the Cascade Amphitheater will take place all day Saturday, with fireworks concluding the day’s festivities. Sunday includes a 9 a.m. breakfast and 10 a.m. church service hosted by Cornerstone Church, a 9 a.m. UTV/jeep ride and tractor pull at Legion Park. Admission: Free. More information: cascadehometowndays.com.
Harvest Fest
Saturday, Terrapin Park, 350 West St., Elizabeth, Ill.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local farmers and vendors will be featured with other area businesses and organizations at the park, offering workshops and informational sessions throughout the day. Participants can check out the all-day bike ride routes. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/EnergizeElizabethShopLocal.
Fall Into Stockton
Saturday, downtown Stockton, Ill.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Celebrate Stockton as autumn approaches. Live music, local vendors, a raffle and games for kids and adults will be featured downtown. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/fallintostockton.
The Fab Four
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. The Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band re-creates performances representing each era of the band’s career. Must be 21 or older to attend. Admission: $25 to $30 per person. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/49kap3v5. More information: tinyurl.com/2zj5jksb.
Resurrection Parish Festival
Sunday, Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Road
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A chicken dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m., with family-friendly activities planned from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children’s games, a petting zoo, a silent auction, a country store and raffle prizes will be available. Admission: Free. More information: res-dbq.org.
Ten-Gallon Hat
Sunday, Packard Pavilion Amphitheater, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free concert series features country music group Ten-Gallon Hat. Donations welcome. More information: dubuquearboretum.net/events-calendar.