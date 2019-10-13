The Dubuque League of Women of Voters will host a public forum later this month featuring candidates for Dubuque City Council.
The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the council chamber in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. All eight candidates who will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot have been invited to attend.
Attendees will be able to write out questions that could be posed to the candidates. Questions also can be submitted in advance by mailing them to the league at P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, 52004.
The forum also will be broadcast live on City Channel 8 (or digital 117.2) and streamed on the City of Dubuque website, according to a press release.
Incumbent Ward 2 Council Member Luis Del Toro and at-large Council Member David Resnick face challengers Laura Roussell and Luke Schiltz, respectively.
For the Ward 3 seat, which represents the city’s North End, Danny Sprank and Phil Atkinson will face off to serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s term. Larson resigned from the council in late August because she was moving out of the city. In Ward 4, which spans much of the greater downtown area, Brad Cavanagh and Jay Schiesl will compete for the seat held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election.