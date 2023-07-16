As the Dubuque area’s population of foreign-born residents continues to rise, members of immigrant communities are struggling to take full advantage of the services available to them, according to a new study from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The recently released Immigration Community Assessment details the many challenges faced by local immigrants and proposes solutions to help them become more connected to the community.
The seeds for the assessment were planted in 2018, when Dubuque Religious Sisters Collaborative hosted the first of several forums on immigration in the community. The Religious Sisters Collaborative later provided funding for an assessment of the topic, which was compiled over the past four years using publicly available data and interviews with more than 30 people.
According to the report, Dubuque County’s foreign-born population grew by more than 75% between 2010 and 2021, accounting for nearly 20% of the county’s population increase during that time. It also accounts for 46% of the population growth in the city of Dubuque and 97% of the population growth for the Community Foundation’s seven-county region, which includes Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Delaware, Clinton, Clayton and Allamakee.
However, foreign-born residents of Dubuque County are nearly two-and-a-half times as likely to live below the poverty line as native-born residents.
As part of the research, graduate students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology visited the Dubuque area this spring to research how to support employers in their efforts to hire and retain immigrant workers.
Both MIT research and the report found that while many existing organizations offer services needed by immigrants, members of immigrant communities often struggle to access them.
“There are so many barriers, ranging from language and cultural differences to trust barriers to geographic barriers, that make that connection between immigrant families and the available resources in our community that much more difficult to achieve,” said Alex Baum, director of advocacy, data and learning at the Community Foundation. “A big part of the assessment was looking at how we can try to close that gap to create a bridge where every family in our community is more effectively able to access the services that will help them thrive.”
‘Build their own power’
The report found that immigrants often lack connection to the community due to language differences, unfamiliarity with institutions, the fear of doing something wrong and a general lack of trust or relationships.
“They’re usually afraid to share any personal information, because they don’t know who to trust,” said Mauricio Castañeda, a local resident who immigrated from Guatemala at age 19 and now volunteers to assist the Guatemalan community with transportation, translation and other needs.
Megan Ruiz, executive director of the Presentation Lantern Center, said adult immigrants often struggle to find time to come to the center for tutoring between work and caregiving responsibilities.
“They (also) may feel their English skills are too low, or maybe they had a bad experience with school in their home country or were never given the opportunity to become literate in their native language,” she said.
Language and cultural barriers, in addition to limited information or misunderstandings about immigrants, can hinder employers’ and organizations’ ability to identify, contact and follow up with immigrants.
And, while individuals like Castañeda play a crucial role in bridging those gaps, they can’t be everywhere at once.
“I try to point (immigrants) in the right direction or take them to their location, but I cannot continually do that,” Castañeda said. “If I show them once or twice at the most, then they should be able to do it on their own. Sometimes, I’m kind of hard with them about that, because it’s easy to call me and say, ‘Can you do this?’ but I can’t do that for everybody.”
Baum said while improving outreach from existing service providers to immigrant communities is vital, one of the most important actions proposed in the report is helping immigrants advocate for themselves and “build their own power.”
“We can’t only think about trying to give cultural knowledge to individuals who already have power and resources,” he said. “We need to give power and resources to those people who have the relationships and the language proficiency and the cultural knowledge, so that they can serve their own communities.”
He pointed to the recent rise in immigrant-led nonprofits, from Latino Empowerment and Development (LEAD) to a new Marshallese women’s group, as a positive sign.
Catherine Caitlin, director of Tri-State VIATS — Volunteer Immigration Appointment Transportation Service — said one way to empower members of immigrant communities would be to pay them for their work and time assisting fellow immigrants.
“You have to offer some kind of compensation to put aside their other massive responsibilities,” she said.
Other challenges, recommendations
Young people from immigrant communities also face significant educational barriers: English learners score more than 50 percentage points lower in both reading and math proficiency than the general student body at both Dubuque Community School District and Western Dubuque Community School District, according to the report.
The report proposes hiring paraprofessionals and other staff focusing on immigrant students, establishing a Guatemalan mentorship program, expanding Marshallese student groups and providing additional workforce development options for immigrant youth, among other options.
Health care access is also a major concern for immigrants, many of whom are unfamiliar with or mistrustful of the health care system. The report estimates that in Dubuque County, more than 24% of foreign-born individuals lack health insurance, compared to 3% of the native-born population.
The report praises the outreach efforts to immigrant communities led by places like Crescent Community Health Center, the Visiting Nurse Association, both UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and more. However, it also notes that brain health services are a major gap within the immigrant community, and medical interpretation is also needed.
Ruiz said federally funded hospitals are legally required to provide interpretation services, but her experience has been that many local providers seem to rely on patients bringing their own family or friends to interpret.
“(Immigrants) often feel like they don’t want to be a bother, so they may act like they understand in English and nod their head, even when they don’t,” she said. “We’re not a translation service, but we spend a lot of time ... helping local immigrants advocate to get interpreters so two-way communication can fully take place.”
Castañeda said finding affordable and safe housing is “probably the number-one challenge” immigrants face, between overcoming prejudices and filling out documents in an unfamiliar language.
“A lot of the landlords are skeptical or don’t want to rent to (immigrants), for whatever reason,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of them don’t have Social Security numbers, because the immigration case is pending, and ... a lot of times, that takes years.”
The report states that when a group of immigrants was losing housing in 2021 after new management instituted a stricter background check that required a Social Security number, the City of Dubuque revised its housing background check to provide other ways of accessing information. These types of efforts, along with providing additional training on tenants’ rights and giving immigrants support with mortgages, can help them find places to live, according to the report.
One of the report’s key recommendations is to convene a “Better Together Committee” of immigrants, community advocates, service providers, government officials and more to meet regularly. In addition to this mid-level group, a higher-level group open to the public — like the immigration forums held by the religious sisters — could meet once or twice per year, and existing groups for specific immigrant communities would continue to meet. Efforts would need to be made to connect those different-level groups to streamline resources, the report said.
The report also proposes the development of a moderated online forum for immigrants and advocates to ask questions and share information.
“The Immigration Community Assessment isn’t an endpoint. It is a jumping-off point,” Baum said. “And, as we are successful in making people feel welcomed and able to provide services to people, that attracts additional people to come here.”