FENNIMORE, Wis. — Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce and Fennimore Water and Light will host a holiday festival later this month, with a parade, tree lighting, 5K race and other opportunities.
The city’s second annual Holiday Fen-stival will take place Nov. 26, according to an online announcement.
The day will begin with a Reindeer Run 5K, 1 mile and half-mile run/walk. Registration will take place at 8 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. and the 1 mile and half-mile events at 10 a.m.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a craft show and maker’s market will be held at the Memorial Building, 860 Lincoln Ave, and Fennimore Elementary School, 830 Madison St.
The city’s Holiday Parade will begin at 5 p.m., and any company, organization or group is encouraged to participate with a lit, holiday-themed entry.
Following the parade, Friends of the Fennimore Library will host the Lighting of the Unity Tree at Dwight Parker Library, 925 Lincoln Ave.
Attendees can enjoy an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, music, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and more.
The festival will conclude at 9 p.m. with the opening of the Lights in the Park holiday light display at Oakwood Community Park. The display will be open 5 to 11 p.m. nightly from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31, and attendees can drive or walk through the park for free.
Additionally, Fennimore residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their homes and buildings for the city’s Holiday Light Challenge, for which voting will take place from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1.
