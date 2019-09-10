Clayton County Conservation will mark National Public Lands Day later this month with a prairie seed harvest.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Osborne Nature Center and Park, 29862 Osborne Road in rural Elkader.
Participants will gather native prairie seed to be used for the conservation board’s continuing prairie reconstruction efforts.
There also will be a discussion of the adaptations that prairie plants use to propagate the next generation and the importance of “local ecotype” seeds in prairie reconstruction, according to a press release.
Participants should meet at the Osborne Pond, wear comfortable shoes, pants and long sleeves and bring a water bottle.
Gloves, seed vessels and water will be provided.