A newly formed advocacy group is pushing for expanded legalization of cannabis use in Iowa, but local legislators are unsure if such an initiative could gather momentum.
The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws, formed last month, aims to drum up public support for the Iowa Legislature to pass cannabis reform, whether it be expanded medical marijuana accessibility or the legalization of recreational marijuana.
The group is circulating a petition online asking residents to state their support for such a move. Bradley Knott, president of the group, said he eventually intends to hold public meetings educating Iowans about cannabis and to lobby elected officials about the level of public support for easing restrictions.
“We’re trying to get the legislators to debate cannabis laws in the belief that that will yield more sensible cannabis laws,” Knott said. “We have to run a campaign to do this.”
Access to medical cannabis remains restricted in the state. In 2020, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation expanding the list of medical conditions for which someone qualifies for medical cannabis prescriptions, including adding post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.
That same year, Illinois legalized the use of recreational marijuana, joining 18 other states in decriminalizing the drug.
Knott said expanded access to marijuana across the country has tilted public opinion toward favoring its legalization. A 2021 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 54% of respondents said they favored legalizing marijuana for recreational use, while 39% said they opposed and 6% were unsure.
“The truth is that cannabis is more popular than it ever has been,” Knott said. “Most voters want and support cannabis reform.”
He said his group is not arguing for any specific type of legislation. Instead, the group hopes to foster debate on what kind of expanded cannabis access would best fit Iowans’ needs.
Local state legislators, however, are not convinced that a majority of members of the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate would support cannabis legislation.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she supports the legalization of marijuana but believes the Republican-controlled Legislature would not pass it.
“With Republicans in control, it is unlikely we will see progress on this issue,” she said. “It’s something that I will always be willing to help educate my colleagues on.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she is wary of expanding medical marijuana access beyond what already has been granted, and she does not support legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state.
“It feels like if you give them an inch, then everyone wants you to give them a mile,” she said. “We have a lot of people that do not support (recreational marijuana).”
