A rising number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries has created a “severe” blood shortage, according to the American Red Cross.
A press release from the organization states that the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected during the past three months. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must be consistently replenished by donors.
Appointments to donate blood can be made via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, according to the release.
Donors who give blood now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.