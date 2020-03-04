SAVANNA, Ill. -- Savanna police announced Wednesday that they are investigating after human skeletal remains were found by a hunter over the weekend.
According to a press release, police were notified Saturday by a man hunting for antler sheds that he had come across the remains in a "swamp-like bog area on railroad property."
Police reported that there are no known missing persons in the area and that it was not immediately clear how old the remains are.
Savanna police are investigating with the help of the Carroll County Coroner's Office and Illinois Crime Scene Services.
No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.