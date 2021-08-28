A Dubuque man charged accused of killing a woman in her home has pleaded not guilty.
Mark T. Fishler, 60, recently entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree murder.
The charge relates to the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque, who was found dead in her residence on July 15.
Court documents state that Kathleen M. McCarthy, Williamson's niece and Fishler's girlfriend, asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day. The neighbor found Williamson lying just inside her back door "with a roll of carpet over her head," documents state.
An autopsy determined Williamson's cause of death was "multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head" and that the manner of death was a homicide.
Fishler told officers that he visited Williamson's residence July 14 to fix a leaky faucet, documents state. Surveillance footage showed no other activity at the residence after Fishler left.
Police also reported that the shoes Fishler was wearing July 14 were later located at Key City Recycling, where an employee reported seeing Fishler put them in a box. The shoes "contained multiple small dried red droplets, consistent with blood," documents state.
Fishler's next court appearance is set for Nov. 1. His trial is currently scheduled to start Nov. 9 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.