Like many businesses, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque closed to the public in March due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Unlike many businesses, it wasn’t as simple as locking the doors and turning off the lights.
“The unique thing about our organization, and other zoos and aquariums, is that the cost of the well-being and care for our animals is pretty constant whether we’re open or closed,” said Kurt Strand, president and CEO of the river museum. “But when we close for 10 weeks and don’t have any revenue coming in … that creates a gap.”
The Dubuque museum is not alone. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), those facilities are experiencing similar financial difficulties across the country.
And now, as Congress continues negotiations for federal coronavirus-related aid, the river museum and its fellow AZA organizations are asking lawmakers for funding to help them care for protected species and federally-owned animals.
In a recent letter to Senate officials, AZA president and CEO Dan Ashe requested the inclusion of at least $30 million for AZA-accredited facilities in upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation.
Strand and his team at the Dubuque museum are supporting that request, because they’ve seen the financial consequences of the pandemic firsthand.
During their two-month closure from March to May, Strand said the river museum lost around 30% of what it had been expected to raise in revenue.
But expenses didn’t decline: staff and supplies were still consistently needed to care for the museum’s 2,000 animals. Furthermore, the museum houses around 50,000 historic collections, many of which need to be kept at a constant temperature and humidity, so utility costs remained high.
Although the museum has now reopened, Strand said attendance has hovered at around 50% of what the museum would see in a normal year.
“That’s pretty good compared to other types of organizations, but it doesn’t really get us operating in the black,” Strand said.
Andy Allison, the museum’s vice president of living collections and education, said that although the river museum receives some grant money, most of the funding for the nonprofit’s animals, collections and conservation programs comes from attendance, gift shop and restaurant revenue.
“When we lose our revenue streams, that really puts us in a difficult situation,” he said.
The river museum did receive federal Paycheck Protection Program funding, allowing it to keep full-time staff employed for about eight weeks. Now that the funding has ended, the museum has implemented furloughs, according to Strand.
But a comment Allison heard recently from a zoo director put it best: You can’t furlough the animals.
“We’ve got a moral and ethical obligation to ensure that we’re providing the best possible care for these animals, whether the doors are open or not,” Allison said.
He noted that a number of the river museum’s animals need frequent medical care. Others are endangered or protected species, many of which are owned by the federal government.
“The limited dollars we have, have to be allocated… to our animals and collections,” Strand said. “We’ve had zero issues with the health of any of our animals, but it has meant in other areas that we haven’t been able to do some of the other things that we had planned.”
He said that an exhibit scheduled to open this fall has been delayed until 2021, and maintenance projects that could wait until the new year have also been pushed back.
Another victim of the financial difficulties facing zoos and aquariums is more ecologically concerning.
Many AZA-accredited institutions, including the river museum, participate in conservation programs to breed or rehabilitate endangered species. But now, faced with falling revenues, many facilities have been forced to limit or temporarily halt some of these initiatives.
Allison cited the river museum’s ongoing efforts to breed endangered Wyoming toads. In a typical year, the museum sends 2,000-5,000 tadpoles to Wyoming for release. This year, it was about 500.
“Some of those economic realities are impacting what we can and can’t do from a conservation perspective,” Allison said.
With all these concerns in mind, Strand has contacted state and federal representatives and spoken with Senate committees, asking them to support assistance for zoos and aquariums.
He and Allison urged local citizens to do the same.
“Let (your representatives) know what the zoos mean to you and that you… understand the importance of the conservation work that we do,” Allison said.