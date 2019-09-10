Jones County Community Foundation is accepting 2019 grant applications.
Grant priorities areas include economic well-being, quality of life, educational opportunities, community capital improvements, personal health, Jones County tourism and recreation, local heritage and conservation efforts, according to a press release.
Applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/JCCF and are due by Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Applicants are allowed to request funding only once per calendar year and cannot receive funding in consecutive years. Eligible applicants must be nonprofit organizations or government bodies.