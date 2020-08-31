HOPKINTON, Iowa — An arraignment has been scheduled for a Delaware County woman who authorities say shot her husband with a BB gun while he showered.
Yvette E. Perry, 57, of Hopkinton, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her arraignment is Sept. 9 in Manchester.
Court documents state that Perry was arguing with her husband, David L. Adams, 59, at about 6:35 p.m. Aug. 23, when Adams attempted to kick her. Perry attempted to kick him back but fell, causing a mark on her wrist.
Perry then took a BB pistol and shot Adams twice in the leg while he was showering, documents state.
Adams “had a mark on his left leg and one on his left foot, which were both bleeding from being shot with the BBs,” according to documents.
Perry told authorities she smoked marijuana earlier in the day.
After Perry was placed under arrest and was being escorted to a patrol car, she turned to Adams and yelled, “David, I’m going to kill you when I get out.”
Adams also faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.