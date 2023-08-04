07248002.JPG
In late July of 1998, Chicago Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt arrives for the team’s training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

 Pete Erickson, Telegraph Herald file

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers opened fall training camp in Platteville this week, an event reminiscent of times decades ago in southwest Wisconsin when a high-profile team annually converged on the area.

Coach Dave Wannstedt led the Chicago Bears to Platteville in the summer of 1998 for the National Football League team’s annual training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The Bears had begun practicing at Platteville in 1984 and continued to train there through 2001.

