PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers opened fall training camp in Platteville this week, an event reminiscent of times decades ago in southwest Wisconsin when a high-profile team annually converged on the area.
Coach Dave Wannstedt led the Chicago Bears to Platteville in the summer of 1998 for the National Football League team’s annual training camp at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The Bears had begun practicing at Platteville in 1984 and continued to train there through 2001.
The Bears team that arrived in Platteville 25 years ago had finished 4-12 in 1997 and welcomed 47 new players to camp in Platteville in late July 1998.
The Bears arrived in Platteville during a tumultuous time for Chicago sports, as the National Basketball Association’s Bulls had recently hired Tim Floyd away from Iowa State to become their new head coach, replacing championship-winning Phil Jackson, as superstar Michael Jordan contemplated his future with the team. (Jordan would soon retire from the Bulls but later return to the NBA to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.)
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Bears’ Platteville arrival in its July 24, 1998, edition.
BEARS ARRIVE IN FAMILIAR PLACE WITH NEW FACES
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The specter of the Tim Floyd-Chicago Bulls coaching-go-round reached all the way to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
With television stations’ helicopters hovering over Michael Jordan’s golf game and countless remote TV trucks parked outside the United Center, seven TV cameras did manage to capture Chicago Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt lugging bags into his dorm Thursday.
“I think Michael and Phil should come back,” said Wannstedt, a friend of Jackson’s and an acquaintance of Jordan’s.
Then the Bears coach talked football, all football, as the players double-parked shiny new sports-utility vehicles outside Dobson Hall and moved in before this morning’s start of training camp.
Wannstedt talked about last year’s 4-12 record, he talked about the two rookie holdouts and the 47 new players and he talked about starting the season with a “good old-fashioned” training camp.
Refusing to use injuries to Curtis Conway, Alonzo Spellman and Rashaan Salaam as excuses for last season’s poor showing, Wannstedt said he is looking to the future, not the past.
“All you have to do is look at our training camp from a year ago. We didn’t get enough work done,” he said.
Last season, and a dismal 0-7 start that included a quarterback controversy, is something players and coaches desperately want to forget. But Wannstedt wants it to be a history lesson, as in remember and don’t repeat.
“As much as you’d like to put it out of your mind, you still have a little bit of that bitter feeling with you,” Wannstedt said. “I think as tough as it was and as difficult as it was, you have to carry a little bit of it with you and refer back to it.”
Wannstedt reported nothing new on the contract situations of running back Curtis Enis, the Bears’ No. 1 draft pick this year, and tight end Alonzo Mayes, a fourth-round pick.
This is the camp of turnover for Wannstedt. There are just 24 players remaining on the roster since personnel vice president Mark Hatley took over a year ago.
This year’s new faces include free-agent pickups Edgar Bennett (Green Bay) and Mike Wells (Detroit).