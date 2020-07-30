GALENA, Ill. — With incidents involving deer continuing to plague the city, Galena officials have moved to renew their annual deer hunting program.
The Galena City Council this week voted unanimously to approve the program for the 2020-2021 archery deer hunting season. The program allows for a number of specially selected hunters to hunt within Galena’s city limits.
This is the third year the city has approved the program, which was first enacted as an effort to reduce Galena’s local deer population. A helicopter count performed on Jan. 30 showed the deer population at 200, down from the previous year’s count of 211.
However, Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials have informed city officials that a normal deer population for the city should be between 40 to 80.
The large deer population has resulted in a high number of deer-related incidents, including car accidents and damage to property.
Despite the population decline as a result of last year’s deer hunt, Galena police reported 45 deer-related incidents were recorded in the city in 2019, up from 38 in 2018.
“We are still seeing problems with the deer in town,” said Mayor Terry Renner. “It’s something we’re going to need to continue working at if we want to see it get better.”
This upcoming hunting season will see the program slightly expanded from last year. One additional hunter will be added to the total number of approved hunters for the program, bringing the number up to 28. Another parcel of private property will also be added to the list of properties where hunting can occur, which is located on the western side of the city.
“Similar to our previous years, we had people reaching out about becoming involved in the program,” said City Administrator Mark Moran. “Most of our hunters were part of the program last year.”
The city has set a cap at the total number of deer that can be killed this hunting season at 120, though Moran noted it is unlikely that number will be reached.
Moran said that the program probably will need to continue for some time, with its overall effectiveness currently reducing the local deer population by marginal amounts.
“The number of deer-related incidents has remained pretty consistent over the past few years,” Moran said. “As long as we continue to have high deer counts, there is still going to be a need for the program.”
City Council Member Pam Bernstein said she feels the program is not very effective in reducing the local deer population, but it is the best program for the city that ensures the safety of residents.
“The program works as well as it can,” she said. “It is as safe as it can be. It’s not really taking care of the problem, but it’s the best option we have right now.”