Two Wisconsin residents were formally charged with drug offenses on Wednesday after they were arrested with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine, according to a release from Grant County Chief Deputy Jack Johnson.
Jerry L. Koch, 61, of Cuba City, Wis., and Terri L. Arndt, 35, of Richland Center, Wis., were arrested Aug. 1 in Potosi.
Koch was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Arndt was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges of both Koch and Arndt were related to an investigation with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, according to the release.
Koch has been released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond, the release said, and Arndt was also released on a $1,000 signature bond.