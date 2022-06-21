Members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors said they plan to expand the county Health Department but have different ideas on how to fund the move.
The Dubuque County Board of Health has requested $1.1 million of the county’s nearly $19 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to add three staff members to the Health Department and expand its scope. The Board of Health also has asked for $30,000 to develop a strategic plan.
During a joint meeting Monday of the Board of Supervisors and Board of Health, health board member and infectious-disease expert Dr. Hendrik Schultz said an expansion of the department was crucial.
“We need a team that can orchestrate the efforts of stakeholders so everybody does their thing but it is aligned to the goal of our community health,” he said. “We need a team that advocates for the health of all community members, including vulnerable populations. Finally, we need a team that is able to rally the troops and tackle new community health challenges that are not yet on our radar. This cannot be done half-hearted and definitely not half-staffed.”
The Health Department currently has three full-time staff and is authorized for four positions.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said expansion of the department was a top priority for her, and Supervisor Jay Wickham voiced general support for the move.
“Certainly, the challenges you have in front of you are challenging and daunting,” he said. “I’m supportive of the initiatives.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said that he, too, could support expanding the Health Department. He said he wouldn’t have an issue funding one position with ARPA dollars and then adding more during the county’s regular budget process with grants paying for some of the cost.
The Board of Supervisors’ consensus on expanding the department gives the Board of Health guidance as members begin interviewing for a full-time department director. Former Executive Director Patrice Lambert retired Dec. 31, and interim Executive Director Samantha Kloft is leaving her position Aug. 12.
Kloft said the exact job descriptions of the three additional positions were fluid, and developing those would be part of the role of a strategic plan.
“I think taking a look at what those positions could do to improve the department would be the first step,” she said.
Schultz said an expanded staff could help the county prepare for a steady rise in obesity and an increasingly elderly population in the county. He said addressing both of those issues is not a task to be left to medical providers.
“The role of medical treatment is minute,” he said. “Most of the things we have to do to tackle this problem has to do with activities and guidance in the community — education, changes in lifestyle.”
The proposal to expand the Health Department is focused on taking a systemic, proactive approach to addressing health issues.
“(Right now) we’re targeting different disease states rather than looking holistically at the cause of disease and how to prevent things at the beginning rather than treating them at the end,” said Board of Health member and public health professional Jessica Smith. “The future of public health is a blend of private and public functions with reliable, consistent funding for interventions aimed at primary prevention.”
Board of Health Member Tom Bechen presented data showing that Dubuque County was middle-of-the-road among similarly sized counties in terms of health department funding, staffing and receipt of grants. However, he said, the county was far below eastern Iowa’s largest counties.
“This is what we’ve been compared to, what I feel we’ve been asked to emulate,” he said. “Other grants (to pay for public health services) are available, but we haven’t had people to be devoted to writing grants. Once grants are received, we’ll need those people to do the work.”
Wickham and McDonough both supported using ARPA funds for the strategic plan. Where supervisors differed was on how to fund the staffing expansion.
McDonough said the supervisors should reserve ARPA funds for the proposal.
“We have spent nearly $16 million out the door and (have) not addressed public health,” she said. “Just saying, ‘We’ll find it in the budget,’ means it will come out of your property taxes.”
Pothoff said the new positions inevitably would end up being funded by county money because ARPA funding was finite and time-limited. He said he always had opposed funding personnel with one-time ARPA money.
Wickham said he thought the county’s annual budget was a more appropriate way to fund the added positions.
“I don’t want to approve three new positions in an ARPA request,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the correct vehicle.”
Wickham said he believes the county would not need to raise taxes to support the new positions.
“We have ample fund balance to support these positions,” he said.
The supervisors plan to hold a work session and potentially make a decision on funding the expansion at their Monday, June 27, meeting.
