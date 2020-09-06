An early batch of endorsements announced this week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce raised some eyebrows.
The group decided to endorse 23 freshmen Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne in Iowa, a bipartisan move by an organization that has long leaned strongly toward Republicans.
The country’s largest business group also is endorsing 29 freshmen House Republicans, said a person familiar with the organization’s decision to the Associated Press. Even so, the decision has prompted internal divisions, with some state chamber officials criticizing the national group’s decision to back freshmen Democrats in their areas, according to the AP.
Republican freshman U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, also garnered a chamber endorsement last week.
While it is not unheard of for the group to endorse some Democrats, Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the endorsement of Finkenauer does mark a “change in direction” by the chamber.
“The chamber in years past always has endorsed some Democratic candidates because the chamber, like all business groups, tries to maintain good relations with lawmakers,” he said. “But what it signals is this sort of mainstream group, which historically leans mostly to Republicans, is comfortable with someone like Finkenauer.”
The Dubuque native now living in Cedar Rapids heralded receiving the endorsement.
“I am humbled to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the backing of its members, who run Iowa’s small businesses and keep our economy vibrant and growing,” she said in a statement. “ ... I’m grateful for the chamber’s recognition of our record of fighting for economic growth and Iowa workers, and I’m proud to continue to be a champion for Iowa businesses big and small as we continue to grow the jobs of the future.”
Budzisz said the endorsement of Finkenauer also was notable given how close the race is between her and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.
“They’re endorsing in a race that’s a toss-up. It adds something to the race perhaps,” he said. “Oftentimes groups would kind of sit back on that one and see what happens.”
But a leading Iowa business group announced its backing of Hinson on the same day — a move that likely was not coincidental.
Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa cited Hinson’s “pivotal accomplishments in the Statehouse on tax reform, including cutting burdensome government regulations and her fierce protection of Iowa’s right-to-work law.” The group attacked Finkenauer’s work in Washington, D.C., on issues including that law.
The Republican Party of Iowa also went on the offensive, denouncing the congresswoman’s record on business-related issues. In a release, they accused of her of “ignoring” the pain of Iowa small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While Iowa businesses were forced to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Absent Abby stood by and did nothing as her party bosses held up $250 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and held unemployment insurance hostage,” read the release.
Budzisz, though, said the U.S. Chamber’s endorsement carries weight and could be used in response to such attacks on her record.
“Whether or not it’s going to change anybody’s mind is hard to say,” he said. “But it’s at least something she can offer as a counterpoint. No one thinks the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a fringe group. No one thinks of them as extreme. She can say, ‘If we were that extreme, the U.S. Chamber wouldn’t be endorsing us.’”
Iowa Republicans win new voter battle in August
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced voter registration numbers by political party as of Tuesday, Sept. 1. A total of 15,243 new voters registered in the month of August, making 2.03 million voters statewide.
Of the new voters, 48% registered as Republicans, 18% as Democrats, and 30% as no party, with the remainder registering for other parties.
Among all voters statewide as of Tuesday, 34.1% were Republican, 33.7% were Democrat, 31.5% had no party and 0.7% belonged to other parties.
In Iowa’s First Congressional District, there were 3,078 new voters registered in August.
Of those, 62% were Republicans and 15% were Democrats.
Among all of the about 503,000 registered voters in the congressional district, 35.9% are Democrats, 30.4% are Republicans and 33.1% do not have a party, with less than 3,500 belonging to other parties.
Chesney pushes for bipartisan probe of Illinois speaker
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, was one of three Republican lawmakers to recently file a petition to form a special, bipartisan committee to investigate Speaker Michael Madigan, a long-serving Democrat who has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation.
The move comes nearly two months after federal prosecutors named Madigan by title in a criminal investigation on ComEd. The utility company has acknowledged engaging in bribery from 2011 to 2019 in the Capitol.
Such an investigative committee, which has been convened two other times since 2012, can recommend discipline, including expulsion, under the Illinois Constitution. Ousting a legislator requires 79 votes of the 118-member House.
“There is no greater action we can take in the Illinois House against a duly elected official than a petition to form a special investigating committee,” said Chesney in a press release. “This process was initiated previously against Democrat former legislators Luis Arroyo and Derrick Smith. This is an appropriate and, thankfully, rarely used step, in light of the fact that Speaker Madigan has not yet resigned from his position of authority.”
Endorsements and honors
Iowa Reps. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum
- , D-Dubuque, were among more than 50 candidates recently endorsed by Iowa Pet Alliance.
- Former Dubuque County Sheriff
Ken Runde endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
- .
- Wisconsin Sen.
Howard Marklein
- , R-Spring Green, recently was presented with a Friends of Towns Award by Wisconsin Towns Association.
- Jochum and Iowa Rep.
Lee Hein
- , R-Monticello, were among 15 state lawmakers dubbed “Champions of Renewable Fuels” by Iowa Renewable Fuels Association PAC.
Calendar
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Iowa PBS will hold the first debate between Finkenauer and Hinson. The hourlong debate will be held at the PBS studios in Johnston and can be watched live on Iowa PBS, as well as iowapbs.org and Iowa PBS’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.