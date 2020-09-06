News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

New outdoor festival brings Pride to Dubuque with full lineup of performances, activities

Police: Man crashes into tree in Dubuque after chase topping 100 mph from East Dubuque

Police seek tips on man who failed to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Legions of vessels participate in Trump Boat Parade in Dubuque

'Tale trail' unveiled at Swiss Valley Nature Center

Authorities: Delaware County man attacks another with metal bar during argument

36 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 11 more in Delaware County, 1,075 statewide

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)