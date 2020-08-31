EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque District Library officials have begun to raise money for a long-sought renovation project.
Library officials said they are in the early phases of a capital campaign to expand the library to provide more services to the community.
In December 2019, the library announced it had received a $400,000 donation from CVR Partners, a Texas-based company that operates the East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer plant. At the time, library officials said the money would be used to create a small expansion to the library building in order to provide more program space.
However, the scope of the project has since grown. Jerry Enzler, member of the East Dubuque District Library Foundation, said library officials are now considering expanding the project to include a new community center, conference rooms and a renovation of the existing building.
“Our hope and dream is that we can significantly expand the footprint of the library,” Enzler said. “There are many needs that the library meets for the community, and we want to be able to better provide those things.”
Enzler emphasized that the capital campaign is still in its early phases and that the total scope and price of the project is not settled.
“We’re going to need to talk with members of the community and listen to what they want,” Enzler said. “That will help us determine what the project will look like.”
Library officials have for years tried to secure funding to expand the current library building at 122 Wisconsin Ave.
Their last attempt was in 2014, when voters were asked to sign off on the issuance of $1.33 million in bonds. The measure failed to receive the required number of votes needed to pass.
Enzler said library officials have no intention of again going to a referendum. Instead, they will look to private donations and potential grant funding.
Library Director Brian Gomoll said he has already applied for the Illinois State Public Library Construction Act Grant, which could fund a significant portion of the project.
“We are looking at different ways to secure funding,” Gomoll said. “We are in the early phases of this.”
If funding is secured, Gomoll said he would like construction to begin in 2021 and have it finished by 2022.