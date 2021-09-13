PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Claire Puetz is no stranger to dairy goats.
“We show them all of the time,” said Claire, 5, of Lancaster.
Claire was one of about 19 young entrants who showed a total of 55 animals at the inaugural dairy goat show at Platteville Dairy Days, held Sunday at Legion Park.
Before giving her goat, Lucy, a lengthy hug, Claire said she loves attending the annual Dairy Days event.
“It’s fun and you get to go on rides,” she said.
Claire also said she has a favorable opinion of goats — most goats.
“Goats have a very good personality, but the stinky goats are stinky,” she said.
Clare Heberlein also has a favorable opinion of goats. She teaches a dairy goat course for Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and she and her husband, Jason, milk 150 goats commercially at their farm in the Fennimore area.
“I’ve been around goats all my life,” Heberlein said as she stood among a group of goats that originated from a herd she had started when she was showing the animals at the age of 9.
On Sunday, three of Heberlein’s daughters were scrambling around the goats prior to the show. The girls wore matching red T-shirts with the slogan “Goat Farmer in Training” while fetching feed, brushing the animals and untangling the crisscrossed leashes of goats tied to portable livestock fence panels.
“Responsibility is a big thing (that they learn),” Heberlein said as she watched daughters Ella, 8, Faith, 6, and Grace, 4, preparing goats for the show. “Every day, they get up and they have chores in the barn. They have to learn patience. They learn teamwork because they have to learn to use clippers together and wash goats together. Farming teaches responsibility and teamwork like nothing else can. The skills are invaluable.”
Jessica Brogley, of Platteville, organized Sunday’s inaugural show.
“There is a dairy cattle show here on Saturday, so it seemed natural that there should be goats (shown) here. In southwest Wisconsin, I would say collectively, we are all strong advocates for kids owning and showing, and taking care of goats.”
Planning for the goat show began well over a year ago, giving organizers plenty of time to prepare for Sunday.
“Dairy goat farming is huge in Wisconsin, and in southwest Wisconsin the goat industry as a whole is growing,” Brogley said.
Heberlein said southwest Wisconsin became a center of goat dairying in part because of the establishment of Montchevre, a goat cheese manufacturer primarily based in Belmont. Saputo Cheese USA subsequently acquired Montchevre.
“(Dairy goat farming) is very popular around here,” Heberlein said of the dairy goat industry.