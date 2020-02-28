An upcoming program will focus on falconry.
The free event is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Swiss Valley Nature Center just outside of Dubuque.
The Friends of Dubuque County Conservation Board is hosting Scott Bahmann, who is the president of Iowa Falconer’s Association.
He will bring his red-tailed hawk and talk about the history of falconry -- or hunting with a trained bird -- and "what it takes to get involved in the sport of kings," according to a press release.
The event will start indoors, then attendees will "do some walking to get to a location to watch the hawk in action."