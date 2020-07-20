MANCHESTER, Iowa — After the Delaware County supervisors voted to abate a $63,000 tax assessment that the City of Manchester says is owed on the site of the new jail, City Council members signaled a desire to take the issue to court.
The new facility is being built on lots six, seven and eight in the Deer Field Third Addition on the west side of Manchester.
At the time the supervisors purchased the property, it was classified as “ag deferred.” That classification had been in place since the city developed the road and utilities into the area in 2009.
“The assessment was put in place when the street project was done,” explained City Manager Tim Vick previously. “... Because it was farmland, under Iowa Code, those owners can defer their assessment. It doesn’t come into play until they change the use of the land.”
Last week, council members voted unanimously against waiving the assessment.
The supervisors earlier this week then voted unanimously to abate it.
Supervisor Pete Buschmann said it is about the taxpayers.
“This came across like it’s a City Council thing versus the supervisors and that the supervisors didn’t want to pay this tax,” he said. “It’s not the supervisors who are paying it. It’s the taxpayers. I’m not sure how it benefits the taxpayers to pay for this again with this assessment.”
Vick, who attended the supervisors meeting, said the issue really is a difference of opinion between the two bodies, but both need to maintain their working relationship moving forward.
Council members essentially had two options: accept the supervisors’ decision to abate the tax or ask a judge to make a determination on the matter.
City Attorney Jim Peters said he has spoken to County Attorney John Bernau about working together to get the case expedited.
Peters explained to the council that normally this type of trial is two parts. During the first part, the two parties would argue about the facts and try to convince the judge of their story, and the second part would be arguing the law itself. However, in this case, Peters thinks they should be able to skip the first part as the facts of this case are pretty black and white.
“I don’t expect that to be a problem because I don’t think anyone disputes the facts,” Peters said.
In previous discussions, the council signaled it wanted to have the Iowa Attorney General’s Office give an opinion on this matter, but now that it appears that isn’t going to happen, Peters advised that the council would have to file a lawsuit against the supervisors if it wanted to see the dispute resolved.
After hearing a consensus from the council, Peters said he will begin drafting a petition.
“We just need to get an answer, and I think (going to court) is the most civil way to do it and get it done quickly,” Peters said.
But he said even if both attorneys attempt to get the case expedited, he’s not sure how soon the matter will be resolved as the courts are still dealing with COIVD-19-related restrictions.
“But this may very well be (a case) we could do by Zoom because there are no witnesses,” Peters said.