DNR, cruise ship operators eye dropping Mississippi River levels ahead of summer season
As area boaters and cruise ship operators prepare for the busiest time of the summer season, they are faced with low water levels on the Mississippi River, with little chance of relief any time soon.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi River was at 7.4 feet at the railroad bridge in Dubuque, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That is a level that National Weather Service forecaster Jim Hladik said the river would not normally reach until much later in the year.
“Normally, the lowest levels on the Mississippi River aren’t until late summer or early fall,” he said. “But we’re almost at levels like that now.”
The Fourth of July holiday is typically one of the busiest days for boating on the river. To prepare, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a free webinar featuring boat safety tips. But, the Mississippi River is much lower than usual for this time of year, so additional caution is being requested by DNRs on both sides of the Mississippi.
According to the Iowa DNR website, wing dams, which protrude from banks to force water into the main channel and decrease sediment buildup, will likely be even closer to the surface, creating potential hazards for boats. Sand bars will have appeared where normally water covers them. Backwaters and inlets usually accessible could be too shallow to enter safely, the DNR warned.
Dubuque council considers steps to improve relationship with business community
City of Dubuque staff and economic development officials shared ideas with City Council members last week on how the city can improve its relationship with the local business community.
During a four-hour work session, city staff presented a number of proposals aimed at alleviating grievances recently brought forward by local business owners and developers. The proposals include re-initiating a developers roundtable, allowing developers to choose whether roads in their subdivisions will be public or private and identifying appropriate timelines for the completion of zoning applications.
Members of the business community previously conveyed their concerns through several letters and emails sent to City Council members in April and May. Those communications include a May 10 letter signed by 26 business owners, developers and business officials claiming they, and others, have faced issues such as intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers and delay tactics on the part of the city. Some of the letters’ signatories say the alleged issues resulted in several developments being delayed or canceled.
At the work session, Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen acknowledged that the city could refine how it works with local developers and businesses.
“There also is acknowledgment that these processes are extremely complex, as they exist to protect the public interest,” Van Milligen said. “However, that does not mean economic development policies and practices cannot be improved.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the city could take steps to make doing business in Dubuque easier, though he also acknowledged his belief that the city has worked in the past to meet the expressed needs of the business community.
“Yes, there are grievances, (and) I agree with many of them,” Dickinson said. “I would also say don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Listen to those concerns and address those concerns and realize we are fortunate to have the team that we have.”
Dubuque river museum unveils $12.75 million campaign
As a crowd mingled about National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium’s William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center on Tuesday night in Dubuque, Martha Doyle took a moment to say hello to some fish.
Standing next to the large Main Channel tank, Doyle smiled as she watched the catfish, sturgeon and gar swim past.
“There’s nothing better than the hands-on approach they have for kids and adults here,” Doyle said. “I’m so glad there are so many people here tonight. It feels like a revitalization or a renewal of their work.”
The Dubuque resident was one of nearly 200 people who gathered for a celebration on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the River Discovery Center, which opened its doors on June 28, 2003. Museum staff also kicked off a $12.75 million Preserve the Wonder capital campaign to fund a variety of updates and revealed that more than $9 million already has been raised.
“It reminds me of how special this community and place is and the way we’ve been embraced from the very start,” said museum President and CEO Kurt Strand. “Many of these people were here 20 years ago because they are passionate about this museum … and the stories we tell. I’m proud.”
Divided Asbury council votes down ATV/UTV use on city roads
ASBURY, Iowa — A divided Asbury City Council rejected a proposed ordinance that would have permitted ATV and UTV usage within city limits.
Council members rejected the proposal, 3-2, at their meeting Tuesday in front of a crowd of more than 75 area residents. If approved, the ordinance would have allowed the vehicles on all city streets.
Council Members Curt Kiessling and Craig Miller voted in favor of the proposed ordinance while Russ Domeyer, Karen Klinkhammer and Bob Reisch voted against it.
“The City Council works for the people of Asbury,” Domeyer said. “And based on (citizen feedback) … to me, it seems the majority of people are not ready for this (change).”
The vote came after a rigorous, 45-minute-long public comment section during which 25 area residents spoke on the ordinance. About three-quarters of those who spoke were opposed to the change.
The city’s current ordinance — which remains in effect — prohibits using ATVs and UTVs on any city street.
‘This is your park:’ New portion of recently renovated Comiskey Park opens
A crowd of children lined up around Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Thursday evening, each clutching a small pair of scissors.
After Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware gave the signal, each child snipped through a section of the brightly colored ribbon that had been strung around the new playground equipment, basketball court and splash pad, officially opening the renovated park.
With shrieks of laughter, the kids surged forward to run through the splash pad’s sprinklers or clamber up the ropes and ladders on the playground.
“It’s amazing,” said neighborhood resident Shanice Adams, as her 2-year-old daughter Omorose Spraggins examined a water-play feature. “Look at the smiles on these kids’ faces. It’s priceless.”
Hundreds of people arrived for Thursday’s grand reopening at Comiskey Park, which has been under construction since the fall as part of a multi-phase improvement project.
New features added during the $2.46 million first phase include the splash pad, basketball courts and playground, as well as walkways, seating, picnic shelters, bike racks and landscaping.
Hazed and confused: Dubuquers deal with drifting smoke; air quality improving this weekend
Connie Jo Miller was walking to the bus station on her way to work Thursday when she noticed her breathing was a bit labored.
“I was drenched in sweat,” said the Dubuque resident. “I don’t know if that was because of the heat or the haze. It just looks hazy, and it is a little harder to breathe. I don’t have asthma or anything, but it feels a little harder, and I’m a little short of breath.”
Aries Clark, of Dubuque, shared that sentiment but added that the haze’s smell was off-putting, too.
“When I first noticed it, it smelled weird,” Clark said. “I didn’t know what was going on … until we read about the wildfires.”
Those wildfires — numbering in the hundreds — are burning in Canada, which is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season on record. The abundance of smoke coming from the fires made its way into the atmosphere, where it then began to drift around the globe, affecting portions of the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, Europe.
Closer to home, the smoke worsened last week and provided a gray, fog-like haze that limited visibility and prompted officials to warn residents about its effect on air quality. The air quality had improved locally by the weekend.
John Gering, lead worker in the air monitoring group of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, can’t say for certain that eastern Iowa has never experienced such a prolonged period of unhealthy air quality.
“But I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and I can’t recall another instance like this,” Gering said.