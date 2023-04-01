Two afternoons each week, Hempstead High School junior Monica Knepper dons medical scrubs and heads to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she spends two hours observing staff members as they work with patients and complete their daily tasks.
“A lot happens in those two hours,” she said.
On Thursday, Monica started her shift by visiting a patient’s room with registered nurse Ben Kalb, watching closely as Kalb entered the patient’s information into a computer and prepared a dose of medication.
The 17-year-old is among a small group of Dubuque students participating in a new internship program MercyOne launched last fall that allows high schoolers to spend 10 to 12 weeks at the hospital, rotating through a variety of departments.
The students observe health care professionals and complete job duties and special projects in areas from the emergency room and radiology departments to cardiac rehab, social work and more.
“We’re trying to build our talent pipeline,” said Alyssa Westby, professional development technician at MercyOne. “There’s a severe health care (worker) shortage, so we are trying to attract students from a young age to get interested in health care. … It’s a really unique and invaluable experience to explore careers in health care but also just provide (students) with professional work experience in our hospital.”
The hospital began its internship program in September with a single intern. Another student completed a short-term internship in January, and this spring, MercyOne has welcomed eight interns, including Monica.
Monica said she long has been interested in a career in health care but is not yet sure what area she wants to pursue. She saw the internship as a chance to gain experience in many different fields to help her make that decision.
“I have always wanted to help people, and I know … college is expensive, so I didn’t want to go into college blindsided,” she said. “They gave us a wide variety of departments (where we could observe), and we got to pick the ones we were most interested in.”
Over the past two months, Monica has spent time in the hospital’s cancer center, operating room and inpatient and outpatient physical therapy departments. In the coming weeks, she also will visit the hospital’s spiritual care services, laboratory and pathology services and birth center.
“I’ve had a lot of eye-openers on what my future could possibly hold for me,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity that I hope everybody gets the chance to do in their field.”
Monica is also one of three MercyOne interns who have been hired as PRN, or “as-needed,” certified nursing assistants at MercyOne.
Having completed her CNA certification last fall, Monica works at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, but she also now can pick up shifts as a CNA at MercyOne, separate from her time spent observing staff during her internship.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital does not currently have high school interns but has offered such internships in the past and intends to do so again in the future, according to Marketing Communications Specialist Jesse Gavin.
However, the hospital does offer a volunteer program open to anyone over the age of 15 and provides job-shadow opportunities for students.
Amelia Artingstall, 17, has volunteered at Finley about once a week since September in one of the hospital’s medical surgery units, stocking medical supplies.
She now is transferring to the emergency department, where she will continue stocking but also will help clean and prepare rooms for patients, take specimens to the laboratory and more.
“I want to be a doctor when I’m older, so I want to get some experience now,” said Amelia, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School. “… Everyone here has been very nice and welcoming, and it’s been very interesting to see (the medical supplies and procedures).”
Gavin said Finley also intends to offer a summer camp for high school students this year in which participants could explore health care careers, earn CPR certification and get hands-on training in areas such as first aid and recording vital signs.
Westby said MercyOne officials hope to expand the hospital’s internship program both internally, by opening additional departments to host students, and externally, by eventually including students from other schools beyond Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
She said current staff members have shared positive feedback about the internship program and the mentorship opportunities it offers.
“All of our staff are super passionate about whatever they do, whether it’s nursing or therapy, and they love sharing that with the students,” she said.
