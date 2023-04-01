Hospital internship
Ben Kalb, a registered nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and Monica Knepper, a junior at Hempstead High School, go over a patient’s medication at the hospital in Dubuque. Monica is participating in MercyOne’s internship program for high school students.

 JESSICA REILLY, Telegraph Herald

Two afternoons each week, Hempstead High School junior Monica Knepper dons medical scrubs and heads to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she spends two hours observing staff members as they work with patients and complete their daily tasks.

“A lot happens in those two hours,” she said.

