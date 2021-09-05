Sorry, an error occurred.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Canadian National Railway will close the railroad crossing at 332nd Avenue beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to a social media post by the City of Dyersville.
The crossing is located north of the roundabout that joins 332nd Avenue with First Avenue West and 210th Street.
The crossing is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 10.
